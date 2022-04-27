PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a rapid rise in shootings last year, the city of Portland gave grants to community-based organizations to help prevent gun violence.

One of the recipients, the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, also known as IRCO, is helping immigrants from all walks of life find their way in America.

IRCO hosts teen nights and dinners, creating safe places for kids to hang out and play. They also provide mentors for kids who need a positive role model.

“I grew up in the Cully area and you know in the cully area there is a lot of gun violence,” said IRCO mentor Siyat Mohamed.

As a mentor, Mohamed says he’s on the streets and in the schools connecting with teens middle school mentee like Fatah Mohamed, keeping them engaged in their education and out of trouble.

“It helps very much because my mom can’t help with that because my mom is African, she can’t help with homework. But with IRCO I get the help I need to get on track to play basketball,” Fatah said.

Fatah loves getting to play basketball at IRCO’s open gyms and spending one-on-one time with his mentor, who like him, also grew up in Portland’s Cully Neighborhood.