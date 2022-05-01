PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Summer just around the corner, the city has turned up the volume! From Lorde to Death Cab for Cutie, Portland is alive and teeming with the sound of music this May.

As musical performances begin to reconvene, following a two-year hiatus, KOIN 6 News compiled a list of some of the hottest shows expected to hit the Rose City next month.

Here is our picks for the top concerts coming to Portland this May:

MAY 1

Event: LORDE – “Solar Power Tour“

What: Musical Royalty, Lorde, presents her brand-new album, Solar Power

Where: Moda Center (Liberty Theater) 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

New Zealand singer Lorde attends Varietys 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, September 30, 2021. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Event: LITTLE SIMZ

What: Soul’d Out & Mike Thrasher Presents: Little Simz

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: JERRY CANTRELL

What: Live Nation Presents: Jerry Cantrell with Phillip-Michael Scales

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: SONDRE LERCHE

What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: Sondre Lerche with Mmeadows

Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

MAY 3

Event: THE BANANA CREATURES, THE VAGILANTES

What: McMenamins Presents: The Banana Creatures, The Vagilantes

Where: McMenamins White Eagle Saloon – 836 N Russell Street. Portland, OR

When: Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 4

Event: MUSIC OF CREAM

What: McMenamins Presents: Music of Cream

Where: Mission Theater – 1624 NW Glisan St. Portland, OR

When: Wednesday May 4th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: KEEPER, 87 AND THE TOYS, RYAN WESTWOOD

What: McMenamins Presents: Keeper, 87 and the Toys, and Ryan Westwood

Where: McMenamins White Eagle Saloon – 836 N Russell Street. Portland, OR

When: Wednesday May 4th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 5

Event: ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES – “The Alien Coast Tour”

What: Monqui presents: St. Paul & the Broken Bones “The Alien Coast Tour” – Danielle Ponder

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Thursday May 5th, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

MAY 6

Event: MOONCHILD

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Moonchild “Starfruit Tour 2022” with Sofiya Ballin & Austin Antoine.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Friday May 6th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: HEY VIOLET

What: McMenamins Presents: Hey Violet

Where: Mission Theater – 1624 NW Glisan St. Portland, OR

When: Friday May 6th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: LDW

What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: LDW with Cytrus

Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR

When: Friday May 6th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

MAY 8

Event: FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Front Line Assembly with Rein and At The Heart of the World.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: RYAN HURD – “Tour De Pelago”

What: Emporium Presents: Ryan Hurd “tour de pelago” with Morgan Wade

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: SHOUT OUT LOUDS

What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: Shout Out Louds with Toledo

Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 8th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

MAY 9

Event: SLAYYYTER

What: True West & Mike Thrasher Present: SLAYYYTER with LoveLeo.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Monday May 9th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: WET

What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: WET with Zsela

Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR

When: Monday May 9th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

MAY 10

Event: JOYCE MANOR – “The Story So Far”

What: Showbox Presents: The Story So Far

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Showbox Presents JOYCE MANOR “The Story So Far” (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

Event: STAND ATLANTIC

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Stand Atlantic “North American F.E.A.R. Tour” with Confidence, Cemetery Sun, and 7ru7h!

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Event: CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM – 662 JUKE JOINT LIVE

What: Outback Presents: Christone ”Kingfish” Ingram – 662 Juke Joint Live with Brittney Spencer

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Tuesday May 10th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 11

Event: SIGUR ROS

What: AEG Presents: Sigur Rós World Tour

Where: Moda Center (Rose Quarter) – 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: GATECREEPER

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: GATECREEPER with Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds and Fearing.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 12

Event: KING & COUNTRY – “What Are We Waiting For Tour”

What: Moda Center Presents: King + Country “What Are We Waiting For Tour” featuring Dante Bowe

Where: Moda Center (Veterans Memorial Coliseum) – 300 N Ramsay Way, Portland, OR

When: Thursday May 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Event: CITIZEN COPE

What: McMenamins Presents: Citizen Cope “2022 Anniversary Tour”

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Citizen Cope (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

MAY 13

Event: BIG K.R.I.T.

What: Double Tee & Soul’d Out Presents: BIG K.R.I.T. with Elhae and Price

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Friday May 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: SABA

What: While there was no bio available for Saba, the event is also slated to feature performances by femdot., Amindi, and Joseph Chilliams.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Friday May 13, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

SABA (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

MAY 14

Event: HOMESHAKE

What: Folk Magik Presents: Homeshake with Salami Rose Joe Louis

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Saturday May 14, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

Event: GIFTS FROM THE HOLY GHOST TOUR FEATURING DOROTHY AND SPECIAL GUESTS

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Gifts from the Holy Ghost Tour featuring DOROTHY and special guests

with Joyous Wolf and Classless Act

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Saturday May 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Event: SAID THE SKY

What: Showbox Presents: Said The Sky with Elohim, Midnight Kids, and Olivver the Kid

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Saturday May 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 15

Event: DESTRUCTION

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: DESTRUCTION with Nervosa, Sunlord, VX36 and Soul Grinder.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

MAY 17

Event: KURT VILE AND THE VIOLATORS

What: McMenamins Presents: Kurt Vile & the Violators and Chastity Belt

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. **Additional performance on May 18

Kurt Vile and The Violators (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

MAY 18

Event: DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

What: Durand Jones & The Indications are equally beloved for their energetic, joyous shows, dual lead singers, and thoughtful songwriting.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

Event: CUT COPY

What: Monqui Presents: Cut Copy with Suzanne Kraft

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

MAY 19

Event: THE MEWITHOUTYOU – “Farewell Tour”

What: True West Presents: The mewithoutYou “Farewell Tour” with Tigers Jaw

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Thursday May 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 20

Event: JXDN

What: Showbox Presents: Jxdn with Jasiah, and Meet Me @ the Altar

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Friday May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

JXDN (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

Event: THE REGRETTES – “Furthur Joy Tour”

What: Monqui Presents: The Regretts “Further Joy Tour” Alex Lahey

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Friday May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: AN EVENING WITH YAEL NAIM

What: Doug Fur Lounge Presents: An Evening with Yael Naim

Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR

When: Friday May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 21

Event: EMMIT FENN

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Emmit Fenn with Ayokay & Ruby Red.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Saturday May 21st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 22

Event: BABYFACE RAY – “Sincerely Face Tour”

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: BABYFACE RAY – Sincerely Face Tour with Peezy, GT, LOS & Nutty

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 22nd, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Event: STICK FIGURE – “World on Fire”

What: Monqui Presents: STICK FIGURE “Smoke Signals Tour” with The Elovaters

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

Event: OMD – “40 Years Greatest Hits”

What: Monqui Presents: OMD Souvenir “40 Years Greatest Hits” with IN THE VALLEY BELOW

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

MAY 23

Event: ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: ANIMAL COLLECTIVE with Spirit of the Beehive

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Animal Collective (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

Event: TESTAMENT

What: Double Tee Presents: “The Bay Strikes Back Tour” with Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Monday May 23, 2022 at 6:50 p.m.

MAY 25

Event: OH WONDER

What: Double Tee Presents: Oh Wonder with Winona Oak

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Wednesday May 25th, 2022 8:00 p.m.

MAY 26

Event: THE CHATS

What: McMenamins Presents: THE CHATS with Mean Jeans and THICK

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Thursday May 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

THE CHATS (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

Event: GIANT ROOKS

What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: GIANT ROOKS

Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR

When: Thursday May 26, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

MAY 28

Event: TEDXPORTLAND – Featuring Death Cab for Cutie and other musical guests

What: Headlined by Death Cab for Cutie, this year’s lineup will feature a Jimi Hendrix Tribute by Portland’s own Tyrone Hendrix, Portugal. The Man, Digable Planets, and Pink Martini.

Where: Moda Center (Rose Quarter) 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Saturday May 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Event: SYMPHONY X

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: SYMPHONY X with Haken and Trope.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Saturday May 28th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 29

Event: LAWRENCE

What: McMenamins Presents: Lawrence and MisterWives “Sounds of Summer Tour” with Winnetka Bowling League

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR

When: Sunday May 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence (Courtesy: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom)

MAY 30

Event: UMI

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: UMI – Forest in the City Tour

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Monday May 30th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Event: STARSET

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: STARSET with RED, Fame on Fire and Smash Into Pieces

Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Monday May 30th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

MAY 31

Event: DE’WAYN

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: DE’WAYN

Where: Mission Theater – 1624 NW Glisan St. Portland, OR

When: Tuesday May 31st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Event: THE PINEAPPLE THIEF

What: Mike Thrasher Presents: THE PINEAPPLE THIEF featuring Gavin Harrison with KARCIUS.

Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR

When: Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

