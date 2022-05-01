PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Summer just around the corner, the city has turned up the volume! From Lorde to Death Cab for Cutie, Portland is alive and teeming with the sound of music this May.
As musical performances begin to reconvene, following a two-year hiatus, KOIN 6 News compiled a list of some of the hottest shows expected to hit the Rose City next month.
Here is our picks for the top concerts coming to Portland this May:
MAY 1
Event: LORDE – “Solar Power Tour“
What: Musical Royalty, Lorde, presents her brand-new album, Solar Power
Where: Moda Center (Liberty Theater) 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Event: LITTLE SIMZ
What: Soul’d Out & Mike Thrasher Presents: Little Simz
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: JERRY CANTRELL
What: Live Nation Presents: Jerry Cantrell with Phillip-Michael Scales
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: SONDRE LERCHE
What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: Sondre Lerche with Mmeadows
Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 3
Event: THE BANANA CREATURES, THE VAGILANTES
What: McMenamins Presents: The Banana Creatures, The Vagilantes
Where: McMenamins White Eagle Saloon – 836 N Russell Street. Portland, OR
When: Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 4
Event: MUSIC OF CREAM
What: McMenamins Presents: Music of Cream
Where: Mission Theater – 1624 NW Glisan St. Portland, OR
When: Wednesday May 4th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: KEEPER, 87 AND THE TOYS, RYAN WESTWOOD
What: McMenamins Presents: Keeper, 87 and the Toys, and Ryan Westwood
Where: McMenamins White Eagle Saloon – 836 N Russell Street. Portland, OR
When: Wednesday May 4th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 5
Event: ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES – “The Alien Coast Tour”
What: Monqui presents: St. Paul & the Broken Bones “The Alien Coast Tour” – Danielle Ponder
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Thursday May 5th, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.
MAY 6
Event: MOONCHILD
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Moonchild “Starfruit Tour 2022” with Sofiya Ballin & Austin Antoine.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Friday May 6th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: HEY VIOLET
What: McMenamins Presents: Hey Violet
Where: Mission Theater – 1624 NW Glisan St. Portland, OR
When: Friday May 6th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: LDW
What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: LDW with Cytrus
Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR
When: Friday May 6th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 8
Event: FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Front Line Assembly with Rein and At The Heart of the World.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: RYAN HURD – “Tour De Pelago”
What: Emporium Presents: Ryan Hurd “tour de pelago” with Morgan Wade
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: SHOUT OUT LOUDS
What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: Shout Out Louds with Toledo
Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 8th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 9
Event: SLAYYYTER
What: True West & Mike Thrasher Present: SLAYYYTER with LoveLeo.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Monday May 9th, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: WET
What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: WET with Zsela
Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR
When: Monday May 9th, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 10
Event: JOYCE MANOR – “The Story So Far”
What: Showbox Presents: The Story So Far
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Event: STAND ATLANTIC
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Stand Atlantic “North American F.E.A.R. Tour” with Confidence, Cemetery Sun, and 7ru7h!
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Event: CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM – 662 JUKE JOINT LIVE
What: Outback Presents: Christone ”Kingfish” Ingram – 662 Juke Joint Live with Brittney Spencer
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Tuesday May 10th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
MAY 11
Event: SIGUR ROS
What: AEG Presents: Sigur Rós World Tour
Where: Moda Center (Rose Quarter) – 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR
When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: GATECREEPER
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: GATECREEPER with Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds and Fearing.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
MAY 12
Event: KING & COUNTRY – “What Are We Waiting For Tour”
What: Moda Center Presents: King + Country “What Are We Waiting For Tour” featuring Dante Bowe
Where: Moda Center (Veterans Memorial Coliseum) – 300 N Ramsay Way, Portland, OR
When: Thursday May 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Event: CITIZEN COPE
What: McMenamins Presents: Citizen Cope “2022 Anniversary Tour”
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 13
Event: BIG K.R.I.T.
What: Double Tee & Soul’d Out Presents: BIG K.R.I.T. with Elhae and Price
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Friday May 13, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: SABA
What: While there was no bio available for Saba, the event is also slated to feature performances by femdot., Amindi, and Joseph Chilliams.
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Friday May 13, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 14
Event: HOMESHAKE
What: Folk Magik Presents: Homeshake with Salami Rose Joe Louis
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Saturday May 14, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
Event: GIFTS FROM THE HOLY GHOST TOUR FEATURING DOROTHY AND SPECIAL GUESTS
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Gifts from the Holy Ghost Tour featuring DOROTHY and special guests
with Joyous Wolf and Classless Act
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Saturday May 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Event: SAID THE SKY
What: Showbox Presents: Said The Sky with Elohim, Midnight Kids, and Olivver the Kid
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Saturday May 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 15
Event: DESTRUCTION
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: DESTRUCTION with Nervosa, Sunlord, VX36 and Soul Grinder.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
MAY 17
Event: KURT VILE AND THE VIOLATORS
What: McMenamins Presents: Kurt Vile & the Violators and Chastity Belt
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. **Additional performance on May 18
MAY 18
Event: DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS
What: Durand Jones & The Indications are equally beloved for their energetic, joyous shows, dual lead singers, and thoughtful songwriting.
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.
Event: CUT COPY
What: Monqui Presents: Cut Copy with Suzanne Kraft
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 19
Event: THE MEWITHOUTYOU – “Farewell Tour”
What: True West Presents: The mewithoutYou “Farewell Tour” with Tigers Jaw
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Thursday May 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 20
Event: JXDN
What: Showbox Presents: Jxdn with Jasiah, and Meet Me @ the Altar
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Friday May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: THE REGRETTES – “Furthur Joy Tour”
What: Monqui Presents: The Regretts “Further Joy Tour” Alex Lahey
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Friday May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: AN EVENING WITH YAEL NAIM
What: Doug Fur Lounge Presents: An Evening with Yael Naim
Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR
When: Friday May 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 21
Event: EMMIT FENN
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: Emmit Fenn with Ayokay & Ruby Red.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Saturday May 21st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 22
Event: BABYFACE RAY – “Sincerely Face Tour”
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: BABYFACE RAY – Sincerely Face Tour with Peezy, GT, LOS & Nutty
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 22nd, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Event: STICK FIGURE – “World on Fire”
What: Monqui Presents: STICK FIGURE “Smoke Signals Tour” with The Elovaters
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.
Event: OMD – “40 Years Greatest Hits”
What: Monqui Presents: OMD Souvenir “40 Years Greatest Hits” with IN THE VALLEY BELOW
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
MAY 23
Event: ANIMAL COLLECTIVE
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: ANIMAL COLLECTIVE with Spirit of the Beehive
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: TESTAMENT
What: Double Tee Presents: “The Bay Strikes Back Tour” with Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Monday May 23, 2022 at 6:50 p.m.
MAY 25
Event: OH WONDER
What: Double Tee Presents: Oh Wonder with Winona Oak
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Wednesday May 25th, 2022 8:00 p.m.
MAY 26
Event: THE CHATS
What: McMenamins Presents: THE CHATS with Mean Jeans and THICK
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Thursday May 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: GIANT ROOKS
What: Doug Fir Lounge Presents: GIANT ROOKS
Where: Doug Fir Lounge – 830 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR
When: Thursday May 26, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.
MAY 28
Event: TEDXPORTLAND – Featuring Death Cab for Cutie and other musical guests
What: Headlined by Death Cab for Cutie, this year’s lineup will feature a Jimi Hendrix Tribute by Portland’s own Tyrone Hendrix, Portugal. The Man, Digable Planets, and Pink Martini.
Where: Moda Center (Rose Quarter) 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR
When: Saturday May 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Event: SYMPHONY X
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: SYMPHONY X with Haken and Trope.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Saturday May 28th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
MAY 29
Event: LAWRENCE
What: McMenamins Presents: Lawrence and MisterWives “Sounds of Summer Tour” with Winnetka Bowling League
Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – 1332 W Burnside St Portland, OR
When: Sunday May 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
MAY 30
Event: UMI
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: UMI – Forest in the City Tour
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Monday May 30th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Event: STARSET
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: STARSET with RED, Fame on Fire and Smash Into Pieces
Where: Roseland Theater – 8 Northwest 6th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Monday May 30th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
MAY 31
Event: DE’WAYN
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: DE’WAYN
Where: Mission Theater – 1624 NW Glisan St. Portland, OR
When: Tuesday May 31st, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Event: THE PINEAPPLE THIEF
What: Mike Thrasher Presents: THE PINEAPPLE THIEF featuring Gavin Harrison with KARCIUS.
Where: Hawthorne Theatre – 1507 Southeast 39th Avenue Portland, OR
When: Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
