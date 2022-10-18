The Nakia Creek Fire as seen from Washougal around 11 a.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amidst cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels, firefighters continued to make progress in their fight against the Nakia Creek Fire in Camas, Washington. But, evacuation levels remain unchanged from Monday.

Officials say crews have been able to establish a fire line and the size of the fire has been updated to 1,796 acres. There are three small spot fires burning to the north and northwest of the main fire body, but they are all within the established fire lines.

Monday night, firefighters bolstered the lines, began clean-up, and kept structural task forces near homes in a nearby neighborhood, officials said.

Firefighters will continue building lines Tuesday and improving weather conditions should allow for the use of aircraft, including water scooper planes, to fight the fire.