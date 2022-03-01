PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the potential for ransomware attacks increases due to the Russian-Ukraine war, local governments and utility companies are continuing to monitor the situation.

KOIN 6 News reached out to various agencies and school districts after a senior FBI cyber official asked U.S. businesses and local governments to be mindful of the potential for ransomware attacks, according to CNN.

Local governments

Heather Hafer, a spokesperson for the city of Portland, said the city’s cyber security status remains in an elevated cyber threat readiness posture. However, the geopolitical, economic and cyber threat implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis do not currently raise the cyber threat for the city.

“There have been no incidents, indicators of compromise or notable cyberattacks upon the city that can be sourced to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said Hafer. “Our information security team has been monitoring the developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict conducting ongoing assessments of our cyber readiness and resiliency. We also receive multiple and regular cyber intelligence reports from federal partners, such as Homeland Security (CISA, MS-ISAC), OFEB, FBI, and the Oregon TITAN Fusion Center, as well as our cybersecurity partners, vendors, and intelligence feeds.”

Homeland Security, she said, has recommended that the city be prepared to respond to disruptive cyber activity, and officials are following that recommendation.

In Vancouver, the is also aware of the heightened probability of ransomware and cybersecurity attacks.

A spokesperson for the city said Vancouver takes cybersecurity “very seriously” along with the safety of the city’s network and systems. The city says it diligently monitors threat intelligence, conducts regular assessments and follows best practices and guidance according to national standards.

City officials recommend for people to update their operating system software regularly for both computers and smart devices, run up-to-date antivirus software and use two-factor authentication for accounts when it’s available.

Other recommendations include backing up your data and being wary of phishing attacks via email or text.

Neighboring Gresham also said the city is working closely with federal and local agencies to maintain vigilance against the increased potential for cyberattacks.

Utility companies

KOIN 6 News contact Portland General Electric to check-in on how utility companies are also monitoring the situation.

Edison Electric Institute — the association that represents PGE and all other US investor-owned electric companies — responded to the inquiry.

“Ransomware is a known threat that the Edison Electric Institute and our member electric companies have been working to defend against since the attack strategy first emerged,” EEI Senior Vice President for Security & Preparedness Scott Aaronson. “Working through the CEO-led Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC), the electric power industry developed ransomware preparedness guidance in 2017 that includes measures that electric companies can put in place to defend against ransomware attacks and mitigate the impact of a successful attack. Part of this strategy includes the ESCC’s Cyber Mutual Assistance program, which extends our industry’s practice of sharing critical personnel and equipment for emergency response to the cyber realm.”

He added that given the attack on Ukraine and capabilities of the countries involved, EEI and its member companies are closely monitoring the situation and are coordinating across the industry and with its government partners to ensure vigilance and the ability to respond quickly if needed.

“The threat of cyber and physical attacks targeting critical infrastructure is not new, which is why we partner with the government through the ESCC to share actionable intelligence and to prepare to respond to incidents that could affect our ability to provide electricity safely and reliably,” Aaronson said.

NW Natural also has a “heightened focus” on the topic at this time.

“In addition to using multiple layers of security technologies and process controls, we have been in close communication with multiple government agencies about the evolving risk and have enhanced employee awareness to help mitigate the threat of cyber-attacks,” said Gretchan Blum, a spokesperson for the utility company.

School districts

Evergreen Public Schools in Clark County said it would not want to share specifics on its security systems or processes. However, a spokesperson said the EPS’ IT staff works “diligently” to keep the schools protected from cyberattacks.

“We have numerous technology tools in place, and we continue to educate our internal users on how to identify and respond appropriately to threats,” said Craig Birnbach with Evergreen Public Schools.

In Washington County, the Beaverton School District said it’s not doing anything specific in response to the latest threat beyond normal safety protocols, adding, “We have a number of security controls in place and continue to monitor against all cybersecurity threats.”