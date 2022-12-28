(STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries — largely driven by drug overdoses — were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

24. Clatsop County

Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #11

23. Columbia County

Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #11

— Quality of life rank: #13

21. Marion County

Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #17

21. Multnomah County

Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #5

20. Crook County

Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #24

19. Morrow County

Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #31

17. Jackson County

Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #18

17. Lane County

Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #15

16. Tillamook County

Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #9

15. Union County

Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #21

14. Lincoln County

Average life expectancy: 78 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #22

11. Harney County

Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #16

11. Umatilla County

Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #23

11. Linn County

Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #14

10. Wasco County

Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #19

9. Coos County

Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #25

8. Malheur County

Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #33

7. Curry County

Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #12

6. Douglas County

Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #27

5. Baker County

Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #26

3. Lake County

Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (3.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #35

3. Josephine County

Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (3.3 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #31

— Quality of life rank: #29

2. Jefferson County

Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)

Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #28

1. Klamath County