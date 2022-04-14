PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau recovered a pair of stolen vehicles belonging to a couple moving to Corbett, Ore. from California. Unfortunately, for the couple, most of their belongings had been taken.

The couple reported the theft of a loaded U-Haul and trailer carrying a Mazda Miata around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The U-Haul was reportedly carrying various pieces of furniture, work-out equipment, and sentimental items like family photos and artwork, among other belongings.

The Mazada was found undamaged around 7 p.m. Wednesday near NE 82nd Ave. and Freemont St. Twenty minutes later, the car trailer was located at SE 53rd Ave. and Bush St.

The U-Haul was found on SE 49th Ave. and SE Haig Street on Thursday morning.