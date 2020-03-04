Couple’s trust in police ‘shattered’ after alleged illegal search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the first day of his senior year of high school, prosecutors say Dylan Gregory posted a picture of himself holding a handgun on social media featuring the caption, “Who ready for school.”

Now, six months later, Dylan’s parents have filed a federal lawsuit over the way Beaverton police officers handled the situation.

The suit claims that the pair was illegally held up in their own home by at least five officers while in pursuit of the gun their son had allegedly posted online.

According to prosecutors and the lawsuit, Beaverton police spotted the threatening post September 4, 2019 on SnapChat. Dylan allegedly wrote “first day of school” and “so many white kids.”​

Officers then went to Dylan’s house and told his mother, Cindi Brewer, they had arrested her 18-year-old son on his way to Mountainside High School. Investigators said the vehicle Dylan was riding in smelled like marijuana and they had found a pipe containing methamphetamine residue hidden in his clothing. Dylan refused to identify himself at the time of the traffic stop, according to police.​

Back at the home, officers reportedly stayed inside despite Brewer telling them that there were “no firearms in the house, not even a BB gun.”​ Police asked to look through Dylan’s room, but were asked by Brewer and her husband, Stephen Gregory, to leave and not return until they had a warrant. That’s when Brewer and Gregory claim the police refused to leave and held the couple in their home against their will for the next eight hours. ​ ​

“The sanctity of the home holds a special place in American law,” wrote their lawyer, Alex Meggitt.​ ​

When officers finally did present a warrant, no gun was found in Dylan’s room. ​ ​

A press release issued by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office paints a different picture. After Dylan pleaded guilty to charges of Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in November, the office said, “Officers quickly requested and obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s home and found ammunition but were unable to locate the handgun featured in the photo.”

The press release further praised police and school staff, quoting Deputy District Attorney Tyler Bissett:

“We can never be too careful when it comes to student safety …. We applaud Beaverton Police and school staff for acting so quickly to safeguard the students of Mountainside High School.”​

The lawsuit does not say how much the couple is asking for in damages, but does state the couple’s confidence in law enforcement has been shattered.

“Feeling that the (police) duped her into letting them into her home, Ms. Brewer no longer trusts police officers,” wrote Meggitt. “The Officer Defendant’s actions also embarrassed (the couple) in front of their community, and some neighbors no longer speak to them based on the stigma from this incident.”