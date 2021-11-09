Court docs: Slain woman denied restraining order against estranged husband

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Court documents reveal a woman who police say was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged husband over the weekend tried to get a restraining order against her alleged killer but was denied.

Vancouver police said Michael Murrah killed Monica Murrah in her home near F Street and East 24th on Sunday morning.

Court documents show Monica Murrah, who was also known as Star Murrah, filed for a restraining order against her husband Michael in July 2020 amid their ongoing divorce.

In the court filing for the restraining order, Star wrote “Michael has threatened suicide during arguments. One time he even grabbed a large knife and sat outside our bedroom threatening to kill himself. I’m terrified if he does, what if he kills me and our son also.”

In the petition, Star also claimed there were other instances of emotional and physical abuse to her and her son.

However, Commissioner Carin Schienberg ruled there wasn’t enough evidence of domestic violence and denied the protection order.

According to a probable cause statement, officers were called to the scene on F Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday by a reporting party, and when officers arrived, they saw the 45-year-old Murrah had a “red substance” on his hands they believed to be blood walking away from the scene.

The person who found Monica Murrah and called 9-1-1 performed first aid on her after finding her until other officers arrived to take over first aid until paramedics came to the scene, according to the affidavit.

Officers who treated Monica Murrah at the scene noticed she had “numerous injuries to her person,” including her neck, according to the affidavit. She later died at a local hospital from her injuries.

According to the statement of the officer who advised Micheal Murrah of his Miranda Rights just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, which the affidavit said were waived, Murrah “admitted he stabbed someone who he identified as ‘starbeast.'”

The affidavit went on to say Murrah “killed starbeast to fulfill a prophecy.”

Authorities said the couple’s 8-year-old son was also in the home when the deadly attack happened. The child was not physically injured.

When Murrah was taken to Vancouver Police Department’s West Precinct, detectives said they advised Murrah of his Miranda Rights at least three other times, which he verbally acknowledged “after initially expressing confusion,” according to the court document.

Michael Murrah allegedly told investigators he and his wife Monica Murrah were going through a divorce, but they had experienced relationship issues for years since Monica became pregnant with their son.

Authorities said Murrah told detectives that he drove to Monica Murrah’s home, which he used to live in, with a knife and contacted her “and spoke to her with a bible in his hand.”

Murrah also told authorities later that he “killed his wife in ‘cold blood,'” according to the probable cause document.

Michael Murrah is being charged with first-degree murder and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Commissioner Schienberg to find out more about why Monica Murrah was denied the protection order and was told “no comment.”

The YWCA of Clark County has a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter and other resources available if you or any one you know is a victim of domestic violence.

Dunetchka Otero-Serrano, the executive director of the YWCA of Clark County, called Star Murrah’s death “devastating.”

“This should not have happened,” Otero-Serrano said about the restraining order being denied. “It takes a lot of bravery for a woman to come forward and ask for that protection and that should have been enough to protect her.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by her family. Click here for more information.