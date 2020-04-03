1 adult, 4 children rushed to hospital after utility pole crash

No word yet on the severity of their injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult and four children were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole in Clackamas County.

The crash happened on Friday morning at South Molalla Avenue between Highway 213 and South Sprague Road. Authorities say the victims were sent to the hospital via both ambulance and Life Flight but there is no word yet on the severity of their injuries. It is also unclear what led up to the crash.

South Molalla Avenue will be closed between Highway 213 and South Sprague Road for several hours while this scene is investigated and cleared. Portland General Electric is assisting to repair the utility pole. Clackamas County’s Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technician Team is on the scene as well.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.