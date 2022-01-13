1 critically injured in N Portland hit-and-run

by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Around 7:15 p.m., Portland police received a report of a person down at North Denver Avenue just south of the I-5 overpass. Once police arrived, they said the suspect had already fled the scene.

According to officials, the pedestrian had been hit by a car and sustained critical injuries. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, alert Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-10861, or call (503)823-2103.

