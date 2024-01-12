The car's driver, 25-year-old Kelsey Seibel, was declared dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into an ambulance near the Oregon Coast Thursday evening, according to authorities.

At around 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Lincoln County, near milepost 163.

Authorities say an ambulance, driven by Casey Wittmier, was responding to a call with emergency lights activated when it attempted to turn southbound onto Highway 101 from a driveway.

A woman driving northbound in a Kia Soul then crashed into the driver’s side of the ambulance, officials say.

The driver of the Kia, identified by police as 25-year-old Kelsey Seibel, was declared dead at the scene, while the Kia’s passenger, a 16-year-old boy, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

According to OSP, “Neither occupant of the Kia was properly restrained and airbags failed to deploy.”

The ambulance driver and passenger were not injured and there was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the collision, officials say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.