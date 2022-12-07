PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood resulted in a fatality, authorities say.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard west of Northeast 33rd Drive just before 5 p.m. and discovered the occupant of one of the vehicles dead. Authorities say an occupant of another vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

None of the victims’ identities have been released at this time.

While the crash is being investigated, NE Columbia Boulevard is closed between Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast 42nd Avenue — it is expected to remain closed for several hours.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-324978, or call (503)823-2103.