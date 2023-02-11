PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was driving north on Highway 99 driving into the oncoming lane to pass vehicles when it drove nearly head-on into a southbound 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

The Mitsubishi’s driver, an 18-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene and the Chrysler’s driver, a 33-year-old male, was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

BCSO said that following the crash, Highway 99 West near the Corvallis Airport was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at BentonCoSheriff@co.benton.or.us or their tip line at 541-753-8477.