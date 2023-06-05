One person is dead and another is in critical condition after crashing into a tree on Sunday, June 4, 2023 (VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after crashing into a tree Sunday evening.

According to Vancouver police, around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the crash scene where a single car had hit a tree at a high speed.

The 18-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene. The driver, 21, was ejected from the car and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.