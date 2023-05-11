PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-vehicle crash in Southeast Portland killed one person and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Portland police responded to a crash at Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 72nd Avenue, where they said a car and a tow truck had crashed.

The car’s driver was declared dead at the scene and authorities said the tow truck driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is currently under investigation and Portland police say that the roads will be closed one block in each direction for several hours.