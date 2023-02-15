The highway was shut down for approximately 3 hours during the investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police say two cars crashed on Highway 18 Tuesday morning, killing one man and injuring another.

Authorities say Ruben Granados Zanchez of McMinnville, 67, lost control of a red Toyota Datsun on the icy road and slid into another lane, where he was t-boned by Jin Hartman, 36, of Tigard in a gray Subaru WRX.

According to police, Zanchez died at the scene and Hartman was transported to a local hospital.

