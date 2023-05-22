PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and two were hospitalized after a crash on Highway 30, officials said.

On Saturday, Oregon State Police said they responded to a “t-bone” crash in Columbia County near milepost 35 where two cars had collided.

According to authorities, a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound when it attempted to turn left crossing the eastbound lane and was hit by a 2007 Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Steven Bayard Sullivan, 34, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital while the passenger, Danielle Dawn Yoemans, 36, was declared dead at the scene.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee’s driver, Salina Gable Malynn, 27, was uninjured but the passenger, Katie Ann-Devona Witt, 24, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Oregon State Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.