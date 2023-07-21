PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a serious crash in Southwest Portland early Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a two-car crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard near Southwest 22nd Avenue where they found one person dead.

Two other people were seriously injured and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, officials said.

Investigators are responding to the scene but police said they are delayed by another fatal crash in Southeast Portland.

During the investigation, Southwest Barbur Boulevard is closed from Southwest 21st Avenue to Southwest 24th Avenue and officials warn that the closure could be lengthy.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact police.