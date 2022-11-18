PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a crash on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.

An initial investigation revealed that a 17-year-old boy from Lacy, Wash. was heading northbound in an Infinity G37 when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming Subaru Legacy.

Oregon State Police said one of the Subaru passengers, 64-year-old Lori Pillette of Adair Village, died from her injuries. The driver of the Subaru and the toddler passenger were both injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old driver and his passenger were also hospitalized with minor injuries.