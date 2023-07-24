The driver of the Mercury (right) died after this head-on crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn, July 24, 2023 (Woodburn PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reckless driver died after hitting 2 other cars and a truck in Woodburn Monday afternoon. Five people were injured, four of whom were taken to the hospital, Woodburn police said in a release.

The driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis, Aristotle Vargas, was headed east on Hwy 214 near Astor Way just after 3 p.m., authorities said. The Mercury hit the back of a Toyota Tacoma and kept going through the intersection at North Settlemier Avenue.

The Mercury crossed into oncoming traffic, police said, and hit a FedEx truck in the rear on the driver’s side. The truck flipped onto its side in the middle of the road.

Then the Mercury and an oncoming Buick Acadia crashed head-on.

Vargas had to be pulled from the Mercury by first responders, who got him airlifted to OHSU. Despite the efforts, the 33-year-old died at the hospital.

Two adults and a minor in the Buick were taken to the hospital, as was the driver of the Toyota. All 4 are expected to recover.

The driver of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries but did not go to a hospital, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The road in the area was closed for more than 4 hours during the initial response.