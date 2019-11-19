Man standing outside dump truck struck, killed on EB I-84

All eastbound lanes of I-84 at 238th Drive are closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man standing outside his dump truck on Eastbound I-84 near exit 16 was struck and killed by another driver on Tuesday morning.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a man was working on the side of his vehicle when he was struck by oncoming traffic. Deputies told KOIN 6 News a red SUV hit and killed the man before flipping upside down several yards away. The driver of the SUV was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-84 at 238th Drive were shut down for a total of 5 hours, just as deputies had expected.

“We’re expecting this section of I-84 eastbound will be closed for 5 hours,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Brandon White. “The crash scene does expand along all 3 lanes of traffic, so we will need to complete the investigation and clean it up and make it safe for our commuters.”

ROLLOVER CRASH: Gresham firefighters say I-84 EB at 238th will be shut down for a few hours. They say 1 person died and 1 person was transported to the hospital after a dump truck & vehicle collided. #PDXtraffic pic.twitter.com/dY3FdPeDiK — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) November 19, 2019

This was the second fatal crash on EB I-84 within a matter of hours.

