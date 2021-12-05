1 dead after car crashes into tree in Salem

Crashes

by: Michaela Bourgeois

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officers responded to a fatal single-car crash around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Gaffin Road in Salem. 

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Salomon Leyva-Ramirez, who was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Salem police said it appears Leyva-Ramirez was driving eastbound on Gaffin Road and “could not negotiate a slight bend in that portion of the road,” which led the car off the road—crashing into a tree.

An investigation is underway by the Salem Police Traffic Team. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories