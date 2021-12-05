1 dead after car crashes into tree in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officers responded to a fatal single-car crash around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Gaffin Road in Salem.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Salomon Leyva-Ramirez, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Salem police said it appears Leyva-Ramirez was driving eastbound on Gaffin Road and “could not negotiate a slight bend in that portion of the road,” which led the car off the road—crashing into a tree.

An investigation is underway by the Salem Police Traffic Team.