PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person has died following a crash involving a car and a log truck along NE Highway 99W on Wednesday, McMinnville Police Department announced.

On the scene just after 3 p.m., police learned Michael David Page, 70, was driving a 2008 Mazda Miata and turned southbound onto NE Highway 99W from NE Riverside Drive, when his car was struck by a northbound 1993 Peterbilt log truck, driven by 45-year-old Donald Robert Edward Skala.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, Page died after the crash. Officials said Skala was not seriously injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The police department noted that the crash occurred in a construction zone and reminds commuters to reduce speed and use caution in work zones. Authorities also advise drivers to use caution around commercial vehicles by providing extra space, anticipating wide turns and avoiding blind spots.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Steve Macartney at (503) 435-5622 or steve.macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.