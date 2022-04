Names have not yet been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A crash involving 2 vehicles in Cowlitz County left one person dead and detectives working through the night and into Saturday to determine what happened.

The Friday night crash happened near Austin Point. Authorities told KOIN 6 News one person was hit by a vehicle and died.

Investigators have identified all those invovled but no arrests have yet been made and no other information is available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.