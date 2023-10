PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clark County early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a motorcycle collision report at around 2:00 a.m. and when they arrived, they found the motorcycle driver dead.

The incident happened near Northeast 159th Street and Northeast 92nd Avenue.

Authorities warn that the intersection will be closed for several hours while the Traffic Unit investigates.