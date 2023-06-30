PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed late Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in the Sunderland neighborhood.

At around 11:40 p.m. Portland police officers responded to the report of a crash on Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road and when they arrived they found a dead man.

According to authorities, the driver left the scene before police arrived and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-171259.

During the investigation, authorities said that Northeast 33rd Drive is closed between Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.