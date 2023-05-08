PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old Corvallis man accused of driving drunk died early Sunday morning after authorities say he crashed into a paved culvert off Highway 99W.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1 a.m. when the driver was heading south on the highway, south of Llewellyn Road. Deputies say the man, who has not been named, drove into a steep ditch and crashed into a paved culvert — killing him.

Investigators suspect alcohol contributed to the crash.

All but one lane of the highway was closed for about three hours while the on-scene investigation was underway.