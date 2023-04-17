Single-vehicle crash in Beaverton kills one, injures another on Sunday, April 16, 2023 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died and his passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Beaverton Sunday night, authorities said.

According to Beaverton police, a Hyundai Genesis was heading south on Southwest Murray Boulevard near Southwest Sexton Mountain Drive when it struck a tree shortly after 11:10 p.m.

The female passenger was brought to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

Police said it’s unclear if the driver was under the influence but they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Washington County’s Crash Team is leading the investigation.