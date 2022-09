PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in northeast Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Salem Police Department tweeted that two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hollywood and San Francisco.

Police did not immediately report the extent of the surviving victim’s injuries.

Hollywood Drive is shut down from Snowberry Street to Silverton Road as officials work to clear the area.

An investigation is underway.