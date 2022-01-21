1 dead, another hospitalized in overnight hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run in Southeast Portland left one person dead and another seriously injured late Thursday night, according to police.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. two cars crashed at Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Portland police said one person was rushed to the hospital, while another was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, no one was inside the other vehicle when they arrived. Witnesses reportedly saw multiple people running away from the area before police were called.

Around 5:15 a.m. Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard reopened between the Ross Island Bridge and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue after being closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-18796, or call (503)823-2103.