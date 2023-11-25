PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has died of injuries sustained in an October crash that also injured two officers, according to Portland police.

The crash in question involved a stolen Kia that was suspected to be involved in a reported bookstore burglary on Powell Boulevard. The car attempted to elude officers after a traffic stop on the morning of October 6.

While fleeing, police said the Kia hit a patrol SUV, injuring two officers and the two suspects in the Kia.

Both officers were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.

However, the Kia driver, 37-year-old Gilberth Colli-Garma, died from his injuries. His passenger, a woman, was seriously hurt, but did not have life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

This death marks the 66th traffic-related fatality this year.