1 dead in head-on crash in Klamath Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after the two were involved in a head-on collision in Klamath Falls.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near milepost 275 on Highway 97, according to Oregon State Police. A woman driving a BMW in the southbound lane was struck by a red Hyundai that had veered in from the northbound lane.

Emergency personnel transported the woman, Natalie Carlson, 50, of Glendale, to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The man who was driving the Hyundai, Normal Shell, 75, of Chiloquin, was also taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Shell was believed to have had a medical event prior to the crash, according to OSP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.