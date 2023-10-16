Arnulfo Chavez, 52, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5 in Marion County, Oregon State Police said.

The crash took place around 8:45 p.m. near milepost 263, authorities said.

According to OSP, a Honda CRV, driven by Michael Stevenson, 45, was traveling south on I-5 when it struck a pedestrian, identified as Arnulfo Chavez, 52, who was crossing the highway.

Chavez was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Stevenson stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators before he and a passenger, Laura Stevenson, 53, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.