1 dies in motorcycle crash in Salem

The crash happened on the Marion St Bridge

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Salem, officials said. 

The crash involved a vehicle as well as a motorcycle and happened in the westbound lanes of the Marion St Bridge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. 

Two of the bridge’s four lanes were closed. Drivers should expect delays. 

