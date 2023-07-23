PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was extricated through the windshield of a car following a three-vehicle crash in Portland on Sunday morning that left one car crashed on top of another, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Shortly before 9 a.m., crews were dispatched to the scene on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

PF&R says the person that was extricated through the windshield — from the car on top of the other — along with another person involved in the crash, did not require an ambulance. A third person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what led to the crash.