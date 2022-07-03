PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was taken to the hospital and another died after their car rolled and caught on fire in Hillsboro early Sunday morning, police said.

Hillsboro police responded to the one-car crash around 4:30 a.m. near the corner of Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and NE Stucki Avenue.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, when officers got to the scene, they found the vehicle “on its top and fully engulfed.”

One of the occupants had to be extricated from the car and they were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said. The other person inside was dead. Neither of them has been identified.

Police are investigating the crash and said it’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved. NW Tanasbourne Drive is closed between NE 106th Avenue and NE Stucki Avenue. NE Stucki is closed at NE Evergreen Parkway.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.