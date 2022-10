An ambulance travels through traffic. (Credit: David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Portland Monday morning, officials said.

Portland police responded to the collision near the corner of North Lombard Street and North Macrum Avenue just before 8:45 a.m.

It’s unknown how severe the victim’s injuries are.

The investigation has closed Lombard from North Marcum to Ida streets.

No other information was immediately released.