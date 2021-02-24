1 hospitalized after crash in Sherwood, roads remain icy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in Sherwood on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a crash on Southwest Elwert Road just north of Southwest Edy Road around 7 a.m. One person was extricated from a car and was rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

It is not clear if any other people or cars were involved in the crash.

Update to crash on Elwert and Edy in Sherwood. Patient has been extricated and is being transported to local hospital with serious injuries by @MetroWestAmb. Roads remain icy in the area. Please use caution this morning. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/VO4tObNILd — TVF&R (@TVFR) February 24, 2021

Tualatin Fire and Rescue say road conditions remain icy in the area. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office have also reported several more crashes around the region due to icy roads.

Remember to use caution while driving.

This is a developing story.