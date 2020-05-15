1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after major crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say one person was rushed to the hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries following a single-car crash.

It happened around 1:40 Friday morning on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and 17th avenue. Video shows a car took out a utility pole and slung debris across the road.

NE Columbia is currently closed in both directions from Northeast 11th Avenue to Northeast 23rd Avenue as investigators work to figure out what led up to the crash. Portland’s Major Crash Team is responding.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more information and will update this story.