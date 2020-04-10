1 hurt, 1 killed in NE Vancouver motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Vancouver on Thursday night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Northeast Ward Road near Northeast 76th Street around 7:41 p.m. Deputies tell us 52-year-old Elizabeth Dunlap was riding the motorcycle around a curve in the road when she struck a median and was thrown into a tree.

Officials say the man she was with then crashed his motorcycle into hers. We’re told he was hurt, but refused medical aid.

A passerby who saw the incident reportedly stopped to give Dunlap CPR, who was at that point unresponsive. Despite the CPR and medical personnel’s life-saving efforts, Dunlap sadly passed away at the scene.

Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor at this point in the investigation, according to CCSO.