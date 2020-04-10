1 hurt, 1 killed in NE Vancouver motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Vancouver on Thursday night.
The Clark County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Northeast Ward Road near Northeast 76th Street around 7:41 p.m. Deputies tell us 52-year-old Elizabeth Dunlap was riding the motorcycle around a curve in the road when she struck a median and was thrown into a tree.
Officials say the man she was with then crashed his motorcycle into hers. We’re told he was hurt, but refused medical aid.
A passerby who saw the incident reportedly stopped to give Dunlap CPR, who was at that point unresponsive. Despite the CPR and medical personnel’s life-saving efforts, Dunlap sadly passed away at the scene.
Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor at this point in the investigation, according to CCSO.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.