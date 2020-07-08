1 hurt, 2 flee rollover crash on SR-14 in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities launched a search Wednesday evening for two people involved in a roll-over crash on SR-14 in Vancouver.
The vehicle rolled and blocked all eastbound SR-14 at milepost 1 shortly before 4:30 p.m., Washington State Police said.
Troopers said the driver and one passenger ran away from the scene, while one other passenger was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.
Vancouver police and a K9 were helping in the search for the driver, WSP said.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
