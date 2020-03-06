Live Now
1 hurt after car shears tree along 99W in Newberg

Friday morning crash happened at 99W/Springbook

One person was hurt after this car hit a tree near a McDonald’s along 99W in Newberg, March 6, 2020 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hurt after a car hit and sheared a tree near a McDonald’s along 99W in Newberg.

The crash happened Friday morning along 99W and Springbook, TVFR tweeted. Crews worked to get the injured person out of the car.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is investigating.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.





