1 hurt as pickup collides with MAX in North Portland

One person was hurt in this collision between a pickup and a MAX train at N. Interstate and Going, June 7, 2020 (PFR)

Unclear what caused the crash at N. Interstate and Going

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck collided with a MAX train in North Portland late Sunday morning.

The crash at North Interstate and Going happened around 11:30 a.m. Portland fire crews rushed to the scene and pulled one injured person from the vehicle, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there was anyone on that section of the MAX train.

The collision disrupted the Yellow Line, TriMet officials said. Shuttle buses are serving riders between Interstate/Rose Quarter and N Lombard Transit Center during the cleanup. Details: TriMet/Alerts

