1 hurt in rollover crash on NB I-5 in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hurt and some northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed after a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon south of Portland.

One car rolled over in the crash on northbound I-5 at exit 290/Lower Boones Ferry Road. Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue worked to free one trapped patient, who was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TVF&R said the crash caused delays for traffic in both directions. All lanes had reopened shortly after 5 p.m.