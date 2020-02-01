1 injured after car, box truck crash on NE MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a crash between a box truck and a car that left one person seriously injured Saturday.

The crash happened on NE Martin Luther King Boulevard at NE Failing Street this morning.

The driver of the car was sent to the hospital, but police said they did not see any indication that those injuries were life-threatening.

Authorities said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but did not specify from which driver.

Officers are still investigating.