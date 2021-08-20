1 injured after car crashes against train in Portland

One person was extricated from a car after a rollover crash that left the vehicle with its side against a train on Friday, August 20, 2021. (PFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after a car crashed against a train in Portland on Friday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on North Loring Street near North Essex Avenue. When the first crew arrived, they found the car against a train with one man pinned inside. PFR says the man was alert and stable when they reached him.

Crews had to stabilize the car before extricating the man. Once he was out of the car, the man was rushed to a hospital with an injury. There is no word on his current condition.

One person was extricated from a car after a rollover crash that left the vehicle with its side against a train on Friday, August 20, 2021. (PFR)

One person was extricated from a car after a rollover crash that left the vehicle with its side against a train on Friday, August 20, 2021. (PFR)

It is not yet clear what led to this crash. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.