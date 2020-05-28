1 injured in crash between car, bicyclist in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured after a crash involving a car and a bicyclist occurred in Hillsboro on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, according to officials. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured and Life Flight is transported them to a hospital.

According to WCSO, the injuries were non-life threatening. They say the driver of the car involved was issued a ticket for careless driving.

SW Hillsboro Highway was closed at SW Scholls Ferry Road for over an due to the crash. All roads have since reopened.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.