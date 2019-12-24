1 injured in Gresham ‘high-speed rollover’ crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A speeding car crashed and rolled multiple times before it struck an office building Monday night, said Gresham Fire.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash near SE 182nd Avenue and SE Yamhill Street in Gresham just before 9:30 p.m. One person was severely injured and taken to a nearby trauma hospital. Gresham Fire said crews heard reports of another person running from the scene.
The fire department said that the force of the crash was so significant that both the engine and transmission were torn from the car. Firefighters found the parts in a nearby parking lot.
After the crash the car caught fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames despite the fact that a fire hydrant was also destroyed in the impact.
This is a developing story.
