1 killed, 1 injured from single-car crash in Dallas

A serious crash killed one man and injured another on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A single-car crash killed one man and injured another in Dallas late Thursday night, according to authorities.

The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of Perrydale Road. When Polk County Deputies arrived at the scene, the engine compartment was on fire and they quickly extracted one victim from the car.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office learned that the truck was headed north before veering off the roadway for unknown reasons, ending up in the opposite ditch. The car then struck a culvert and the driver’s side of the car was ripped off.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Azaiah Stephenson, was ejected from the car during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 31-year-old Philip Vigil, was rushed to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation has led authorities to believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.