1 killed, 1 injured in Hwy 101 collision south of Tillamook

Scene from the deadly crash off Highway 101 and Long Prairie Road July 10, 2020 (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman involved in two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 101 and Long Prairie Road has died, according to the Oregon State Police.

Miriam Wolfe of Netarts was reportedly driving a blue Hyundai SUV on Long Prairie Road, crossing Highway 101 around 2 p.m. on July 9 when she pulled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee driving southbound. The Jeep was unable to avoid the SUV, resulting in a collision.

Wolfe, 90, was taken to the Tillamook Hospital where she later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, Alan Mulvaney, 38, of Cannon Beach, was also taken to Tillamook Hospital but later transported to Emanuel Medical Center in Portland where his condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.